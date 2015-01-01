Problems of Endocrinology
Since 1936 the “Problems of Endocrinology” (or “Problemi Endocrinologii”) Journal has been publishing timely articles, balancing both clinical and experimental research, case reports, reviews and lectures on pressing problems of endocrinology. The Journal pays special attention to the most relevant issues of endocrinology: to chemical structure, biosynthesis and metabolism of hormones, the mechanism of their action at cellular and molecular level; patogenesis and to clinic of the endocrine...
Diabetes mellitus
Since 1998 the “Diabetes Mellitus” (or “Sakharni Diabet”) Journal publishes timely articles, balancing both clinical and experimental research, case reports, reviews and lectures on pressing problems of diabetology. The Journal is aimed to provide a forum to discuss etiology and pathogenesis, clinical features, modern diagnostic and treatment approaches to diabetes mellitus and its complications, as well as associated conditions. The Journal: features original national and foreign...
Clinical and experimental thyroidology
Since 2005 the “Clinical and experimental thyroidology” (or «Klinicheskaia I eksperimentalnaia tiroidologia”) Journal publishes timely articles, balancing both clinical and experimental research, case reports, reviews and lectures on pressing problems of thyroid pathology. The Journal: features original national and foreign research articles, reflecting world thyroidology development publishes chronicle of major international congress sessions and workshops on thyroidologe; is intended...
Obesity and metabolism
Journal "Obesity and Metabolism " is a multidisciplinary forum for clinical and applied research in the field of biochemistry, physiology , pathophysiology, genetics, nutrition, as well as molecular , metabolic, psychological and epidemiological aspects of obesity and metabolism. The main subject "Metabolism" reviewed in the journal , includes fat , carbohydrate, protein, bone , fluid and electrolyte and other types of metabolism in the spectrum...
Endocrine Surgery
"Endocrine Surgery" is the first journal in Russia devoted to the problems of diagnosis and surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, and also to the problems of surgical treatment of complications of diabetes, including diabetic foot, diabetic ophthalmopathy, etc. The success of the treatment of diseases in the area depends on close cooperation between doctors of different medical disciplines - endocrinologists, surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, intensive...
Osteoporosis and osteopathy
Since 1998 the “Osteoporosis and osteopathy” (or “Osteoporos i osteopatii”) Journal has been publishing timely articles, balancing both clinical and experimental research, case reports, reviews and lectures on pressing problems of bone disorders and mineral metabolism. The Journal pays special attention to the most relevant issues of bone tissue mineral metabolism disturbances, its etiology, pathogenesis, clinical findings and pharmacotherapy. The Journal: features original national and...
Bulletin of Reproductive Health
The scientific peer-rewieved medical journal "Bulletin of Reproductive Health" is issued since 2007. Publishes original articles about the carried-out clinical, experimental and fundamental scientific works, reviews, lectures, descriptions of clinical cases, debatable materials, transfers of the foreign periodic medical press, and also auxiliary materials on all actual problems of reproductive medicine. The main subject of the journal is focused on key questions of reproductive health,...
