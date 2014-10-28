Journal Homepage Image

Diabetes mellitus

Since 1998 the “Diabetes Mellitus” (or “Sakharni Diabet”) Journal publishes timely articles, balancing both clinical and experimental research, case reports, reviews and lectures on pressing problems of diabetology. The Journal is aimed to provide a forum to discuss etiology and pathogenesis, clinical features, modern diagnostic and treatment approaches to diabetes mellitus and its complications, as well as associated conditions.

 The Journal:

  • features original national and foreign research articles, reflecting world diabetology development
  • issues thematic editions on specific areas (diabetic nephropathy, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic retinopathy, etc.);
  • publishes chronicle of major international congress sessions and workshops on diabetes mellitus, as well as state-of-the-art guidelines;
  • is intended for scientists, diabetologists, endocrinologists and specialists of allied trade, general practitioners, family physicians and pediatricians.

The “Diabetes Mellitus” Journal is included into the “List of leading scientific peer-reviewed journals, where principal data of applicants for scientific degree has to be published”, as decreed by State Commission for Academic Degrees and Titles in Bulletin №2 of 2003 and revised in 2010.

The Diabetes Mellitus journal is currently indexed in Scopus (Elsevier), Google Scholar and Russian Scientific Citation Index. Within a year it is expected to be accepted to MedLine (PubMed) and Web of Knowledge (Thomson Reuters) databases.

All articles in the Diabetes Mellitus journal are published in Open Access (Gold) format with Free Full-text access to all articles via several websites (www.DMjournal.rudia.endojournals.ruwww.elibrary.ruwww.cyberleninka.ru) and mobile applications for iOS® (available in AppStore).

The journal is open for Russian and English language manuscripts. All English language manuscripts are published in bilingual format. Electronic full-text versions of all articles are available in both Russian and English, while print version features only texts in Russian. Click here to know more.


Current Issue

Vol 19, No 5 (2016)

Epidemiology
Bone fractures in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: prevalence and risk factors
Yalochkina T.O., Belaya J.E., Rozhinskaya L.Y., Antsiferov M.B., Dzeranova L.K., Melnichenko G.A.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):359-365
 PDF
(Рус)
Pathogenesis
Neurohumoral mechanisms of keratinocytes regulation in diabetes mellitus
Artemova E.V., Gorbacheva A.M., Galstyan G.R., Tokmakova A.Y., Gavrilova S.A., Dedov I.I.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):366-374
 PDF
(Рус)
The relationships between bone turnover markers and bone mineral density in postmenopausal type 2 diabetic women
Klimontov V.V., Fazullina O.N., Lykov A.P., Konenkov V.I.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):375-382
 PDF
(Рус)
Endothelial function in men with type 2 diabetes without clinical signs of cardiovascular disease
Khripun I.A., Vorobyev S.V., Morgunov M.N., Kogan M.I.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):383-387
 PDF
(Рус)
Diagnosis, control, treatment
Comparative analysis of glycemic control effectiveness and microvascular complications in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus, treated with genetically engineered human insulin or human insulin analogues: A 10-year retrospective observational study
Shestakova M.V., Efremova N.V., Bolotskaya L.L., Sklyanik I.A., Dedov I.I.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):388-396
 PDF
(Рус)
The dynamics of invasive and noninvasive blood glucose monitoring methods: Recent trends
Babenko A.Y., Kononova Y.A., Tsiberkin A.I., Khodzitsky M.K., Grineva E.N.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):397-405
 PDF
(Рус)
Cardiology
Myocardial revascularization in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: An overview of modern techniques
Golukhova E.Z., Kuznetsova E.V.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):406-413
 PDF
(Рус)
Discussion
Diabetes mellitus and driving a motor vehicle
Dunicheva M.N., Martyanova O.Y., Patrakeeva E.M., Zalevskaya A.G.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):414-420
 PDF
(Рус)
Case report
Severe neuropathy in a patient with ischemic heart disease and type 2 diabetes
Kalashnikov V.Y., Smirnova O.M., Melkozerov K.V., Beshlieva D.D., Tovarnova A.A.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):421-427
 PDF
(Рус)
The History
Joseph Davidovich Levit – the oretician and practitioner of national endocrinology (90th birthday anniversary)
Levit S., Levit V.M.
Diabetes mellitus. 2016;19(5):428-432
 PDF
(Рус)