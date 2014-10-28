Diabetes mellitus

Since 1998 the “Diabetes Mellitus” (or “Sakharni Diabet”) Journal publishes timely articles, balancing both clinical and experimental research, case reports, reviews and lectures on pressing problems of diabetology. The Journal is aimed to provide a forum to discuss etiology and pathogenesis, clinical features, modern diagnostic and treatment approaches to diabetes mellitus and its complications, as well as associated conditions.

The Journal:

features original national and foreign research articles, reflecting world diabetology development

issues thematic editions on specific areas (diabetic nephropathy, diabetic neuropathy, diabetic retinopathy, etc.);

publishes chronicle of major international congress sessions and workshops on diabetes mellitus, as well as state-of-the-art guidelines;

is intended for scientists, diabetologists, endocrinologists and specialists of allied trade, general practitioners, family physicians and pediatricians.

The “Diabetes Mellitus” Journal is included into the “List of leading scientific peer-reviewed journals, where principal data of applicants for scientific degree has to be published”, as decreed by State Commission for Academic Degrees and Titles in Bulletin №2 of 2003 and revised in 2010.

The Diabetes Mellitus journal is currently indexed in Scopus (Elsevier), Google Scholar and Russian Scientific Citation Index. Within a year it is expected to be accepted to MedLine (PubMed) and Web of Knowledge (Thomson Reuters) databases.

All articles in the Diabetes Mellitus journal are published in Open Access (Gold) format with Free Full-text access to all articles via several websites (www.DMjournal.ru, dia.endojournals.ru, www.elibrary.ru, www.cyberleninka.ru) and mobile applications for iOS® (available in AppStore).

The journal is open for Russian and English language manuscripts. All English language manuscripts are published in bilingual format. Electronic full-text versions of all articles are available in both Russian and English, while print version features only texts in Russian. Click here to know more.



