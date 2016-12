Serum levels of endothelial monocyte activating polypeptide-II in type 1 diabetes patients with microangyopathy and arterial hypertention.

Aim. Тo determine the serum level of EMAP-II in type 1 diabetic patients with microangyopathy and arterial hypertention.

Materials and methods We examined 23 type 1 diabetic patient with microangyopathy and arterial hypertention, 10 type 1 diabetic patient with microangyopathy without hypertention and 28 control subjects. Serum levels of EMAP-II were determined by immunoenzyme assay. The data were presented as means±SD.

Results. We found an increased serum level of EMAP-II in type 1 diabetic patients with microangyopathy and arterial hypertention compared to control group (5,23±1,66 ng/ml and 1,25±0,76 ng/ml respectively, р<0,01), and in type 1 diabetic patients with microangyopathy and arterial hypertension compared to group without hypertension (5,23±1,66 ng/ml and 3,63±1,9 ng/ml respectively, р<0,01). Also, the level of EMAP-II correlated with key markers of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, inverse correlated with endothelium-dependent dilatation (p<0,05).

Conclusion. The revealed change of EMAP-II could reflect an endothelial dysfunction in patients with type 1 diabetes with microangyopathy and arterial hypertension. Arterial hypertension, hyperglycemia, dyslipidemia appears to be significant factor to contributing elevation of EMAP-II.

Keywords: Endothelial monocyte activating polypeptide II, endothelial dysfunction, type 1 diabetes, arterial hypertension.