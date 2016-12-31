Severe neuropathy in a patient with ischemic heart disease and type 2 diabetes
- Authors: Kalashnikov V.Y., Smirnova O.M., Melkozerov K.V., Beshlieva D.D., Tovarnova A.A.
- Issue: Vol 19, No 5 (2016)
- URL: http://endojournals.ru/index.php/dia/article/view/8052
- DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.14341/DM8052
Abstract
Victor Yur'evich Kalashnikov
victor9368@gmail.com
SPIN-code: 5342-7253
Endocrinology Research Centre
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor, correspondence fellow of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Olga Michailovna Smirnova
dr_smr@mail.ru
SPIN-code: 9742-8875
Endocrinology Research Centre; I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor
Konstantin Vladimirovich Melkozerov
melkozerovkv@gmail.com
SPIN-code: 5307-9820
Endocrinology Research Centre
Russian Federation
11, Dm. Ulyanova street, Moscow, 117036 Russian Federation
MD, PhD
Diana Dzhemalovna Beshlieva
beshlieva-d@mail.ru
SPIN-code: 8145-0244
Endocrinology Research Centre
Russian Federation
MD
Anastasiya Andreevna Tovarnova
atovarnova@yandex.ru
Endocrinology research center
Russian Federation
MD
References in Roman alphabet are in a PDF file of the article
- Дедов И.И., Шестакова М.В., Галстян Г.Р., и др. Алгоритмы специализированной медицинской помощи больным сахарным диабетом. Под редакцией И.И. Дедова, М.В. Шестаковой (7-й выпуск) // Сахарный диабет. – 2015. – Т. 18. – №1S – C. 1-112. [Dedov II, Shestakova MV, Galstyan GR, et al. Standards of specialized diabetes care. Edited by Dedov I.I., Shestakova M.V. (7th edition). Diabetes mellitus. 2015;18(1S):1-112. (in Russ)] doi: 10.14341/DM20151S1-112.
- Сахарный диабет. Острые и хронические осложнения. / Под редакцией Дедова И.И., Шестаковой М.В. – М.: Медицинское информационное агентство; 2011. [Diabetes Mellitus. Acute and chronic complications. Edited by Dedov II, Shestakova MV. Moscow: Medical news Agency; 2011. (in Russ)]
- Maser RE, Mitchell BD, Vinik AI, Freeman R. The Association Between Cardiovascular Autonomic Neuropathy and Mortality in Individuals With Diabetes. A meta-analysis. Diabetes Care. 2003;26(6):1895-1901. doi: 10.2337/diacare.26.6.1895.
- Kempler P. Review: Autonomic neuropathy: a marker of cardiovascular risk. Br. J. Diabetes Vasc. Dis. 2003;3(2):84-90.
- Gazzaruso C, Giordanetti S, De Amici E, et al. Relationship between erectile dysfunction and silent myocardial ischemia in apparently uncomplicated type 2 diabetic patients. Circulation. 2004;110(1):22-26. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.0000133278.81226.c9.
- Vinik AI, Maser RE, Mitchell BD, Freeman R. Diabetic Autonomic Neuropathy. Diabetes Care. 2003;26(5):1553-1579. doi: 10.2337/diacare.26.5.1553.
- Vinik A.I., Erbas T. Recognizing and treating diabetic autonomicneuropathy. Cleve Clin J Med. 2001;68(11):928-30, 932, 934-44.
- Черникова Н.А. Диабетическая автономная нейропатия: проблемы и решения. // Эффективная фармакотерапия. Эндокринология. – 2012. – №5 – С.62-68. [Chernikova NA. Diabeticheskaya avtonomnaya neyropatiya: problemy i resheniya. Effektivnaya farmakoterapiya. Endokrinologiya. 2012;(5):62-68. (in Russ)]
- Бешлиева Д.Д., Калашников В.Ю., Смирнова О.М. Кардиоваскулярная автономная невропатия у больных сахарным диабетом 2-го типа и ишемической болезнью сердца: диагностика и оценка тяжести. // Терапевтический архив. – 2015. – Т. 87. – №10 – С.11-18. [Beshlieva DD, Kalashnikov VYu, Smirnova OM. Cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease: Diagnosis and severity assessment. Ter. Arkh. 2015;87(10): 11-18 (in Russ)] doi: 10.17116/terarkh2015871011-18.
- Spallone V, Ziegler D, Freeman R, et al. Cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy in diabetes: clinical impact, assessment, diagnosis, and management. Diabetes Metab Res Rev. 2011;27(7):639-653. doi: 10.1002/dmrr.1239.
- Дедов И.И., Бондаренко И.З., Ахматова Ф.Д., и др. Кардиальная автономная нейропатия в диагностике ишемической болезни сердца у больных сахарным диабетом типа 1 // Сахарный диабет. – 2003. – Т. 6. – №4 – C. 2-7. [Dedov II, Bondarenko IZ, Akhmatova FD, et al. Kardial’naya avtonomnaya neyropatiya v diagnostike ishemicheskoy bolezni serdtsa u bol’nykh sakharnym diabetom tipa 1. Diabetes mellitus. 2003;6(4):2-7. (in Russ)] doi: 10.14341/2072-0351-5836.
- Task Force of the European Society of Cardiology and the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology: Heart Rate Variability. Standards of Measurement, Physiological Interpretation, and Clinical Use. Circulation. 1996;93:1043-1065. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.93.5.1043.
- Ziegler D, Piolot R. Evaluation of statistical, geometric, frequence domain, and nonlinear measures of 244-hour heart rate variability in diabetic patients with various degrees of cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy. Clin Auton Res. 1998;8:282-283.
Article Metrics
Metrics powered by PLOS ALM