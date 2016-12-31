Severe neuropathy in a patient with ischemic heart disease and type 2 diabetes

The article describes a variety of severe clinical manifestations of diabetic autonomic neuropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and coronary heart disease. The peculiarity of this case is the simultaneous onset of autonomic neuropathy and lesions of the cardiovascular system, complications of untreated diabetes, without acute decompensation in carbohydrate metabolism.

Victor Yur'evich Kalashnikov

victor9368@gmail.com
SPIN-code: 5342-7253
Endocrinology Research Centre
Russian Federation

MD, PhD, Professor, correspondence fellow of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Olga Michailovna Smirnova

dr_smr@mail.ru
SPIN-code: 9742-8875
Endocrinology Research Centre; I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
Russian Federation

MD, PhD, Professor

Konstantin Vladimirovich Melkozerov

melkozerovkv@gmail.com
SPIN-code: 5307-9820
Endocrinology Research Centre
Russian Federation
11, Dm. Ulyanova street, Moscow, 117036 Russian Federation

MD, PhD

Diana Dzhemalovna Beshlieva

beshlieva-d@mail.ru
SPIN-code: 8145-0244
Endocrinology Research Centre
Russian Federation

MD

Anastasiya Andreevna Tovarnova

atovarnova@yandex.ru
Endocrinology research center
Russian Federation

MD

