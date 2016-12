On the 100th anniversary of academician Y.H. Turakulov

Yalkin Halmatovich Turakulov is an internationally known medical researcher whose name is firmly engrained into the history of national endocrinology. He headed the Pharmaceutical Medical Institute, Tashkent Medical Institute, Regional Institute of Medicine, Institute of Nuclear Physics of Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences, Institute of Biochemistry and others institutions various times and was involved in the establishment of many of them. He was a teacher to many doctors and scientists. This article presents his biography and describes his impact on national and world science.